ATB Capital Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$63.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.67.

