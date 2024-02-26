ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. ATI has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ATI will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ATI by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

