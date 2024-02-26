Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.22 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$494.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 41.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.