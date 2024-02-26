Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $860.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

