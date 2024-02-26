Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.80.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.00. 640,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,920. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.06 and a 200 day moving average of $224.25.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

