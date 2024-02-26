Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

