Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 184.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises about 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.93% of Axon Enterprise worth $138,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $102,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.82.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $272.59. 76,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,530. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $274.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.23.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

