AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.25.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised AXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.71.

AXTI opened at $3.86 on Friday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AXT by 9.8% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AXT by 132.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

