B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading 6.6% Higher

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.70. 142,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,202,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $474.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.