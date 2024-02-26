B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.29

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 388882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.38.
BTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
