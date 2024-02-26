Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.61. 30,870,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,788,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

