Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,060 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 53,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,949,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514,871. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

