Bank of America Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $25.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 12.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.