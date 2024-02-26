Bank of America Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 180,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

