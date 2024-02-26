Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

