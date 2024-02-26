Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

TSE BHC opened at C$12.39 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.