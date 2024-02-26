BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $272.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 868,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,899,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BeiGene by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

