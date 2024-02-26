Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Down 4.1%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.03. Approximately 708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $754.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.1% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth $2,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.