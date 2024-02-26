Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

BELFB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bel Fuse stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $642.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.