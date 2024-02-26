Benchmark Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $144.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BXC opened at $118.15 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

