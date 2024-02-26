Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 510

BP (LON:BP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 ($6.61) to GBX 510 ($6.42) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.93) to GBX 625 ($7.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 629.56 ($7.93).

LON BP opened at GBX 466.10 ($5.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 487.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.16 ($7.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 3,382.35%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.78) per share, for a total transaction of £376.38 ($473.91). Insiders have bought a total of 167 shares of company stock valued at $77,468 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

