Berenberg Bank Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $52.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after buying an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,675,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,192,000 after buying an additional 724,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 135,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,989,000 after buying an additional 294,488 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.