Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 28,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 28,513 shares.The stock last traded at $17.21 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $612.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

