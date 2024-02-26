Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68. Beyond has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

