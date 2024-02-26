Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Up to $750.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.AGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $750.00, but opened at $798.00. Biglari shares last traded at $825.00, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $792.70 and its 200-day moving average is $805.07.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

