Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,614 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 3.9% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $41,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.99. 333,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,205. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

