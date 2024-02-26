BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.27 on Monday. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.