BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0332 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.27 on Monday. BioSyent has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.
BioSyent Company Profile
