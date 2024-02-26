Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,100.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,100 ($64.22) and last traded at GBX 4,975 ($62.64), with a volume of 20341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,000 ($62.96).

Bioventix Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £259.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3,164.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,476.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,043.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventix

In related news, insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of Bioventix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($52.88), for a total transaction of £2,604,000 ($3,278,771.09). Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

