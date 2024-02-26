Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bird Construction Price Performance

TSE BDT traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$17.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.31.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.