Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.70. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 390,031 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $839.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

