Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $55.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.50. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $5,667,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.