BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

