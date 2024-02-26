BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
