Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Trading Up 16.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.92 on Thursday. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock worth $10,242,104 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.