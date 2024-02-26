Block’s (SQ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Block Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Shares of SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 464.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after purchasing an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.