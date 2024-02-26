Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $90.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock worth $2,882,618 in the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

