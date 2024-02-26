Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.