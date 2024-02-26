Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.71

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 289765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,618. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

