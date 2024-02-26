Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.71

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 289765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,618. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

