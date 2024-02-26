BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$84.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BEI.UN. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$83.00.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
