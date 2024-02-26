BMO Capital Markets Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $101.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Get AerCap alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.