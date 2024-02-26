BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:ZPS opened at C$11.98 on Monday. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90.

