BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:ZPS opened at C$11.98 on Monday. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.