BNB (BNB) Price Hits $398.51 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. BNB has a market cap of $59.59 billion and $1.92 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $398.51 or 0.00732738 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,542,983 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,543,088.27163282. The last known price of BNB is 385.66935 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2071 active market(s) with $1,379,319,637.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

