Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $129.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $143.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.