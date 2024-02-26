Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,683.92.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,549.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,254.10. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,383.18 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.