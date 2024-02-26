Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,442. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,956. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

