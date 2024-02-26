Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 13100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

Featured Articles

