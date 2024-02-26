BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.80. BRF shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 274,158 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BRF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BRF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

