Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
