Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of BRDG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

