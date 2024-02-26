Brokerages Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT at $158.29

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

NASDAQ ASND opened at $159.40 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,719,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.